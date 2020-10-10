2 KK nurses infected but ICU in operation, says health DG

PETALING JAYA: The intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Kota Kinabalu will continue to operate although two of its nurses tested positive for Covid-19, the health ministry said today.

Forty of the unit’s 66 nurses had been placed in home quarantine, while all patients in the ICU had tested negative, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today. He said the unit’s capacity had to be decreased from eight to six patients at a time.

His remarks come in the wake of a report that the ICU had been crippled because a nurse had caught the virus.

Noor Hisham said in a statement today that the index case was detected through a screening after symptoms were reported on Oct 6.

“Screenings in the workplace using the RTK Antigen and RT-PCR test were conducted on 92 medical staff in the hospital on Oct 9.

“Results found one other nurse, who was a close contact of the index case, testing positive for Covid-19 while the other staff were found to be negative for both the RTK Antigen and RT-PCR.”

He added that 40 out of 66 nurses were currently undergoing home quarantine, while all patients in the ICU have tested negative for Covid-19.

“The cause of the infection is still under investigation. Majority of infections among medical staff in Sabah so far have been from the community and from one medical staff to another.”

From the beginning of the pandemic up to Oct 9, Noor Hisham said 579 health and medical staff under the ministry have been infected.

Of the total, 198 were from Sabah, with 85 contracting the virus in October compared to 66 in September.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that the staff at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital were struggling to cope after more than half the nurses on duty had to be quarantined.

The hospital is not a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, but had been tasked to take on non-Covid-19 ICU patients from the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital so the latter could free up its ICU ward and treat more Covid-19 cases.

Health minister Dr Adham Baba is reported to have said the case was being handled by the Sabah Health Department, and that medical staff had been mobilised to make up for the lack of manpower in the unit.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



