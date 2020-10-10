Sabah to set up transit quarantine centres for migrants

PUTRAJAYA: The Sabah National Security Council will establish transit quarantine centres in four areas in the state to screen undocumented migrants before transferring them to immigration detention depots.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move was to prevent undocumented migrants from spreading the Covid-19 virus.

He said this was because migrants had largely contributed to the rise in the number of cases in the state.

MORE TO COME

