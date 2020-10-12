Better for Anwar to help in Covid-19 fight than push for PM’s post, says Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan says it will be better for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to focus his efforts on helping Putrajaya fight the Covid-19 pandemic rather than continuing his push to become the next prime minister.

He said Anwar’s recent endeavour for the top post is damaging to his credibility, adding that it depicts him as “craving” to be prime minister regardless of the consequences to Malaysians.

“It is better for him to look after his constituents as the Port Dickson MP and contribute his efforts and energy to assist the government and the people in the fight against the invisible enemy, the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

“In the meantime, the rising number of Covid-19 infections, especially in Sabah, and its spread by travellers from Sabah are causing great concern among the people.

“The people should not be distracted by Anwar’s desperate moves.

“We should exercise caution and follow the SOPs so that the infection curve can be flattened as soon as possible and put the nation on the road to a speedy economic recovery.”

Jeffrey, who is also a Sabah deputy chief minister, affirmed that STAR fully supports the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I personally also fully support Muhyiddin to continue as the prime minister and there is no question at all of shifting support to any other candidate aspiring and dreaming to replace Muhyiddin.”

Last month, Anwar announced that he had the numbers to form a new government, some of whom were from Umno.

He is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this week.



