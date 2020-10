KUALA LUMPUR: The increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which led to the enforcement of conditional movement control order (CMCO) in several states in the country, pulled the key index down by 11.92 points today.

At 5pm, benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 11.92 points, or 0.78%, to 1,518.43 from last Friday’s close of 1,530.35.

The market barometer opened 4.43 points easier at 1,525.92 and moved between 1,512.74 and 1,526.02.