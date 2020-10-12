NGOs protest against under-representation of women in Sabah Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU: Two Sabah-based NGOs held an online demonstration to protest against the under-representation of women in the Sabah Cabinet last night.

The demonstration, themed “Bukan Adun Saya” (Not My Assemblyman), was carried out on the Zoom application.

It was organised by the Sabah Women’s Action-Resource Group (Sawo) and Rakyat Is Boss, and also attended by DAP’s Kapayan assemblyman, Jannie Lasimbang.

Lasimbang said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration has not used its powers to appoint nominated assemblymen correctly.

“The nominated assemblymen provide an opportunity to appoint those who need to be represented in the state assembly, including minorities.

“I agree with and support Sawo’s stand that women need to be given the opportunity as women are also voters.”

During the protest, participants carried placards which read “Bukan Adun Saya” and chanted “shame, shame, shame”.

No woman was appointed as a full minister in the Sabah Cabinet, with only two female assemblymen – PBS’ Julita Mojungki and STAR’s Flovia Ng – appointed as assistant ministers for the community development and people’s wellbeing portfolios, respectively.



