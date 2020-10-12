Party hopping will continue without mechanism, law in place, say analysts

KOTA KINABALU: Analysts said the party-hopping culture will continue unless a mechanism or law against it is enacted by the government.

Taking part in a virtual forum, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Nadzri Mohamed Noor said that in the current political situation, those who are disloyal and switch parties are getting “rewarded” more than those who are loyal.

“However, this culture happens because there’s a necessity. For example, when someone is from Party A but the government has changed to Party B, in the interest of the people in their constituency, the representative has to change to Party B.

“Besides that, external pressure by bringing out damaging files from the Inland Revenue Board, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and other agencies can threaten their position.

“This happened not only during the era of Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan but is also taking place now under Perikatan Nasional. The motivation to jump parties is high,” Nadzri said.

Awang Azman Pawi, of Universiti Malaya, said if a law could not be enacted to punish those who party-hopped, then a mechanism should be established whereby a seat will remain with the party that won it even after an elected representative defects.

“It can’t be denied that when you’re in the opposition, it’s quite tough to get allocations for your constituency. But as I’ve said, a legal system or mechanism has to be set up.”

Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid, also of UKM, said the culture of party hopping has long been prevalent in Malaysia and it will be difficult to put an end to this.

“With no law to curb party hopping, it will still happen. But for me, if it creates stability in the country, why not hop parties? This isn’t a question about principles but about continuity of government,” she said.



