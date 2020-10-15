Is our parliamentary democracy dead?

It appears that Malaysia is now having a minority government and many would agree that this cannot last long.

Minority government means the current government is not commanding majority support in Parliament.

However, the balance of the members whose numbers are in the majority may not necessarily be united in their stand on who should be the next prime minister. After all, they are members of different parties and affiliations.

Thus, a minority government is still in control until such time that Parliament is ready to convene and a vote of confidence or no confidence against the current prime minister is allowed to be taken.

Given that there are now 221 members (without Batu Sapi) in the Dewan Rakyat, it appears that the current government is commanding fewer than the magic number of 112.

The best way forward to address this impasse is to convene Parliament as soon as possible and get down to the voting process, also as quickly as possible.

Our Constitution is very clear on this matter. Copied from the Westminster model, our parliamentary democratic process in the election of the prime minister and the government is similar to that of the UK.

In the UK, the leader of a party which commands the majority of the members of the Parliament, who have all been voted into the august house through the ballot box, exactly like ours, would present him or herself to the monarch, the queen.

The queen would normally accept the representation and would not question the validity of the claim by such a leader (on the numbers), or spend some time to verify its truth by speaking to other party leaders.

If the person that she has an audience with does not possess the numbers or majority in the house, that person will not become the prime minister of Her Majesty’s government. Which party the leader represents is irrelevant as far as the queen is concerned as MPs are voted in by the voters.

So, the onus lies with the person who qualifies to be the PM. If you don’t have the numbers (or support) you don’t go and see the queen. As simple as that.

Similarly, once your support in the house has declined, is reduced or no longer in the majority (through either matter of policy or legislation papers debated in the house that has failed the PM), it means that the prime minister no longer commands the majority.

Under such circumstances, the prime minister is expected to do the honourable thing – resign.

This was exactly what happened to the two conservative party leaders, David Cameron and Theresa May, both of whom had to resign when each of them could not convince the members of Parliament, even those from the same party. They failed or were considered not capable of taking the UK out of the EU at the time of their respective premierships. Cameron lost in the referendum while May lost in the parliamentary debate.

The process of choosing a new leader then reverts back to Parliament. The queen does not decide, let alone choose or take a side. The perception of any partisan involvement by the palace in determining a leader will spell the death knell for democracy. The queen is fully aware of the scenario.

There is wisdom in this process as the democratic system has been put in place and any well-informed member of Parliament must respect the constitution, though in the British case, the constitution is not written but there is a convention that all MPs must follow.

In the case of the Malaysian Parliament, this problem cropped up when a motion to test the confidence of the newly elected prime minister was proposed in May this year by the MP from Langkawi. However, it was not allowed by the speaker.

The newly elected speaker, still very green in the speaker’s chair, decided, presumably on his own accord, not to allow the no-confidence motion. This poor decision reflects badly on parliamentary proceedings, its independence, power and authority. It smacks poorly as a guardian of parliamentary democracy in the first place.

This sort of practice would not have happened or tolerated in the British Parliament. But in the Malaysian Parliament, we seem to be guided by the speaker’s decision.

Perhaps, this explains why the current aspiring prime minister took his case straight to the King instead of pushing it through Parliament.

By right, the concerned member should push forward a vote of no-confidence against the current prime minister first before trying to claim that he has the majority of support among his peers.

But going by our experience in May when such a motion was not allowed by the new speaker, this no-confidence motion on the prime minister would probably not be entertained again by the house.

Our Parliament, it seems, is under the control of the speaker. It spells bad news for our parliamentary democratic process, which can be perceived as biased, one-sided and no longer independent.

Or classified as being as good as dead.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



