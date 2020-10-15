Sarawak extends entry restrictions until Nov 15

KUCHING: Sarawak is extending entry restrictions into the state until Nov 15 due to the number of Covid-19 cases showing no signs of slowing down nationwide.

Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said the state cabinet had agreed to extend the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals into the state.

“As of today, out of 59 cases recorded in the state, 50% were linked to Sabah and Labuan, 15% had a travel history to the peninsula while six were imported cases.

“Thus, we decided to extend the 14-day mandatory quarantine and two swab tests for all arrivals, including for Sarawakians,” he said at a press conference today.

“This is how we protect our people and hope to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak. We also believe this (entry restrictions) is why we have a low number of confirmed cases despite the surge of Covid-19 cases in other states.”

Uggah said that Sarawak recorded four Covid-19 cases today, including two Indonesians who had entered the state illegally on Oct 12.

“They came in illegally and so did not undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine. The swab test was done on them at a private hospital yesterday and they tested positive.

“They have since been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” he said, adding that the committee has already started the contact tracing process for the two foreigners.

“We also want to know if there are more (foreigners) entering the state illegally.”

Sarawak has so far recorded a total of 759 Covid-19 cases, including 19 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



