Employ best practices to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Malaysia, after quite a respite, is rudely awakened by a sudden surge and escalation of the Covid-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, dubbed the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

Aggravated largely by the callous mishandling of the elections in Sabah, we are now confronted with a new challenge. The federal government announced the imposition of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on four states and territories, namely Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, to help curb the spread of the virus.

This “period of respite” was meant to strengthen public health departments, beef up healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and health informatics, so that a subsequent outbreak can be nipped at the bud.

Selangor Task Force Covid-19 (STFC) from its inception has cautioned the state government to be prepared for the long haul. Until a vaccine is found and herd immunity is achieved, we must never let our guards down.

Fortunately, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Many Covid-19 candidate vaccines are at late stage trials with promising results and the government has assured the public that Malaysia is committed to participating in the global Covax initiative.

However, given the negative impacts of a partial or total lockdown on lives and livelihoods, movement restrictions must be exercised with restrain, as a last resort of sorts. A “panic button” is only to be used when all other public health defenses have been exhausted.

Sabah definitely warrants such restrictions. With 72% of the state’s hospital beds and 53% of their ICU beds occupied, and 43% of those infected needing hospitalisation, it is on the brink of being overwhelmed by the pandemic.

However, such restrictions in other states, particularly Selangor, must be appropriate and measured.

Cases in Selangor are mostly localised to the Klang, Petaling, Gombak and Hulu Langat districts. If the disease growth trend is exponential at district level, targeted containment should be put in place at the affected level.

The abrupt implementation of the CMCO to contain community spread to the point that the state government was not properly consulted, is very much regrettable.

Selangor, namely the Klang Valley, is densely populated and economically robust. Hence, the strategy used to combat the spread of the virus must be adapted to the local context, with the use of evidence-based measures and not blunt lockdown tools.

CMCO alone without the deployment of smarter contact tracing and “large-scale data-driven testing” to detect cases, may not produce the intended outcome. Deployment of the cheaper RTK-Ag (rapid test kit antigen) that provides faster results will be more effective at containing the current outbreak.

So, let us all work together to get the current outbreak under control and at the same time minimise its impact on our rakyat and economy.

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is the former health minister and present chairman of the Selangor Task Force Covid-19.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

