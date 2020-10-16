Mr DIY share offer oversubscribed by 3.9 times

KUALA LUMPUR: The initial public offering (IPO) of 941.49 million shares in Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd has been oversubscribed by 3.9 times, the home improvement retailer revealed today.

The company hopes to raise RM1.5 billion from the share offering. The group is set to make its debut on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market on Oct 26.

In a statement, the group said significant interest from Malaysian, foreign and selected investors saw its institutional offering oversubscribed by 4.71 times.

The institutional offering of 779.96 million shares is for Malaysian and foreign institutional and selected investors including Bumiputera investors approved by the international trade and industry ministry.

“For the retail offering, applications for a total of 169.94 million issue shares with a value of RM271.90 million were received from Malaysian public and eligible persons.

“For the balloting in respect of the applications received from the Malaysian public, a total of 9,244 applications for 133.94 million issue shares with a value of RM214.30 million were received, representing an oversubscription of 0.07 times,” it said.

The group said the 36 million issue shares available for application by the eligible persons were fully subscribed.

“The institutional price has been fixed at RM1.60 per IPO share. Accordingly, the final retail price for the issue share under the retail offering has been fixed at RM1.60 per issue share,” it said.

As the final retail price had equalled the retail price of RM1.60 per issue share, no refund will be made to the successful applicants, the group said.

It said notices of allotment would be dispatched to all successful applicants on or before Oct 26.

The retail offering also involved 161.53 million issued shares for directors, eligible employees and subsidiaries and persons who had contributed (collectively) to the success of the company.



