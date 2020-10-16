Sarawak tycoon Ting Pek Khiing dies at 76

KUCHING: Sarawak tycoon and developer Ting Pek Khiing, 76, has passed away today, a close family member has confirmed.

Ting came to prominence in the 1990s and became close to then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

He was involved in several controversial mega projects, including the massive Bakun Dam hydro-electric project in Sarawak, and the proposed Plaza Rakyat commercial development at the site of the former Pudu Raya bus terminal in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Ting came from a poor family in Bintangor in Sarawak and helped his father to sell fruits in his teens. He later ventured into the construction business and has gained a reputation for efficiency and hard work and caught the eye of the former Sarawak chief minister Taib Mahmud.

Taib later recommended Ting to Dr Mahathir to complete a five-star hotel project in Langkawi. Ting managed to build the Sheraton Langkawi Beach Resort in just 100 days, in preparation for the inaugural Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exposition in 1991.

However, he has kept a low profile over the decade and was reported to have suffered a stroke and became a bankrupt several years ago.

In 2018, he made headlines again with news that he would be embarking on a RM30 billion ringgit development project in Langkawi.

Daim, however, advised him to “stay retired” and not tarnish the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s image.

Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir said Ting’s proposal submitted between 2013 and 2016 was no longer valid and he would need to make a new proposal for the state government’s consideration, together with a deposit.



