Cops arrest woman with Covid-19 wristband in Labuan shop

KOTA KINABALU: A woman was arrested by police in Labuan for breaching quarantine orders by visiting a sundry shop.

The 32-year-old woman, who was wearing a pink Covid-19 wristband, was detained at the sundry shop after shoppers alerted the police.

Labuan police chief Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the woman had entered the island through the Labuan International Ferry Terminal on Sept 27 and was ordered by health officials to go under self isolation until Oct 10.

However, she was later instructed to extend her home quarantine from yesterday till Oct 29 while waiting for the second Covid-19 swab test, he added.

“But the suspect defied the orders and stopped by the sundry shop with her husband while on their way home from the hospital,” he said.

Farid said the woman is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligence that could lead to the spread of a contagious disease.

She is also being probed under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988.

