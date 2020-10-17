Warisan has advantage in Batu Sapi by-election, say analysts

KOTA KINABALU: Political analysts believe Warisan has an advantage over other parties should they choose to contest in the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election in December.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah senior lecturer Lee Kuok Tiung said despite losing the recent state polls, Warisan stood a good chance of retaining the seat because of sympathy votes for the late Liew Vui Keong, who was elected Batu Sapi MP in 2018.

He said, however, it could still be a close race if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties such as Perikatan Nasional or PBS decided to vie for the seat.

“Warisan Plus failed to win in the state election because they did not perform well in the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) majority seats but it was the opposite in the Muslim Bumiputera seats where they competed fiercely with GRS,” he told FMT.

There could be another tight affair in Batu Sapi where the majority of the voters are from the Muslim Bumiputera community.

Contrary to notions that PBS would be the best contender against Warisan, having consistently contested the seat in past elections, Lee was of the opinion that PN could, instead, pose a bigger threat.

This is due to its momentum coming from the Sabah polls where it gained 17 seats, more than the 14 obtained by Barisan Nasional and seven by PBS, both GRS allies.

“It is not a given that PBS will stand for the seat but I see that it’s more likely a candidate from PN who will run against Warisan.

“Having said that, the parties will surely take into consideration the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah (whether to contest the seat),” he said.

Sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya also agreed that Warisan had an edge due to sympathy votes.

“Besides, there would be no big implications to PN even if the Batu Sapi seat was won by Warisan as the state government would still be under PN,” he said.

He does think that PBS will take this opportunity to wrest back its traditional seat from the opposition party.

Previously, Barisan Nasional, Sabah Pakatan Harapan and Parti Cinta Sabah had announced they would skip the by-election for which polling has been set for Dec 5.

Liew died of pneumonia on Oct 2. He had won the seat in 2018 with a 4,619-vote majority over PBS candidate Linda Tsen Thau Lin, and two other candidates.

There were 32,574 voters then, with a 73.8% voter turnout. Muslim Bumiputeras accounted for about 65% of the voters, with Chinese voters at 30% and non-Muslim Bumiputeras at 4%.



