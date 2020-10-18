Community leaders who don’t support GPS should quit, says assistant minister

KUCHING: A Sarawak assistant minister has backed a government backbencher’s stand that community leaders must support GPS in the coming state election.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Henry Harry Jinep had come under fire from electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 for his remarks that community leaders, including in village security and development committees (JKKK) must support GPS or quit.

But Penguang Manggil, the assistant local government and housing minister, said Henry was right in his stand because community leaders are appointed by the state government.

He said the leaders represent the government and act as a bridge between the state and the people, and receive allowances for their role.

“They must be on the same page with the (state) government. Otherwise, it is only fair they resign. So, it goes without saying that they have to vote GPS,” he told FMT.

However, Sarawak Bersih chairman Ann Teo disagreed, saying that while community leaders are appointed by the state to share and promote the government’s policies and information, they could vote for whoever they wished.

“If he (Henry) cannot distinguish between a ‘government’ and a ‘political party’, he should do more to acquaint himself with the values and kind of democracy that our country practices,” she said.

Sarawak activist Peter John Jaban said it was wrong to expect community leaders to support GPS because of their position in the state. “Community leaders should be apolitical, let them do their jobs.”

Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said political parties should not interfere or tell the community leaders to vote for GPS or any other political parties, adding that the JKKK is an apolitical entity.

“Yes, they received money (allowance) from the government but it is the people’s money and not GPS’ money,” he said.



