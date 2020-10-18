Hajiji and wife discharged from hospital

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor and his wife, Julia Salag, have recovered from Covid-19 and were allowed to return home today.

The couple were discharged from their wards and left Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 around 10.30am today.

In a statement, Hajiji expressed concern over the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, saying the state government was doing all it could to stop the virus from spreading.

“What’s important is that the people must be disciplined, cooperative and always comply with the SOPs set by the government,” he said.

He also thanked state health director Dr Christina Rundi, Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 director Dr William Gotulis, infectious diseases unit chief Dr Lee Heng Gee as well as other experts and nurses who treated him and his wife.

He also expressed his gratitude to frontliners for sacrificing their time and energy in working hard to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Hajiji tested positive for the virus on Oct 9 and was admitted to Hospital Queen Elizabeth for treatment.

The chief minister had voluntarily undergone self-quarantine prior to that after one of his staff was found positive for Covid-19.

