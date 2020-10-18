No choice but to hold polls as state assembly term ends in June, says CM

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg today said elections must be held when the current term of the state assembly ends next June.

He said there were certain individuals and parties who had suggested that the state elections should not be held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he explained that the assembly must be dissolved when the current term ends to pave way for the state elections.

“We have to go back to the people (for a fresh mandate). We have a good government to manage Covid-19 (during the election process),” said Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, when closing the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Convention 2020 here today.

He said Sarawak ought to continue to be ruled by Sarawakians and not people and political parties from outside the state.

GPS is a Sarawak-based coalition of four parties, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), of which Abang Johari is the president, SUPP, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

As the GPS chairman, he wanted all the component parties to work together as a team to win the 12th state election convincingly, adding that the coming elections would make them even stronger to build the future for the sake of the people.

“No country can be successful if the people are split and without any direction to govern and develop their country. Thank God, I have the cooperation from all the component parties,” he said.

After Sarawak won the case on petroleum products sales tax against Petronas, he said Sarawak under GPS would continue to exercise its rights on minerals on its soil to diversify its income for additional revenue.

He said GPS would always think of the Sarawak people first and political stability in order to bring the state to another level of progress.

“Our direction is clear, that is to be a developed state in Malaysia by 2030. But to do that, we must develop our economy, strengthen our financial position and develop our talents (manpower),” he added.



