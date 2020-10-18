Teachers, students of SMK Labuan told to go for testing

LABUAN: Teachers of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Labuan, teaching in the afternoon session in Block K (3 Fasih) from Oct 1 to 16, and all its students have been urged to get tested for Covid-19.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said this followed a Covid-19-positive case involving a student of the school.

The Labuan Health Department had issued a reminder on Oct 16 to the school that the test was scheduled for Oct 17 or the soonest possible and shared it with parents and members of the public.

It was earlier reported that two students from SMK Mutiara and Bah Bangat cluster, followed by a student from SMK Pantai and a pupil from SK Kerupang were infected with Covid-19.

The three schools were ordered to be temporarily closed for the purpose of disinfection before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was re-enforced.

Meanwhile, Celcom Axiata Bhd confirmed that one of its employees at its retail outlet in Sandakan, had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the company said the employee was currently in quarantine and awaiting the second test result after showing mild symptoms.

“As an immediate measure and precaution to ensure the well-being of Sandakan patrons, we have closed the outlet,” the company said.

Work was going on to carry out detailed contact tracing and quarantine for all possible close contacts of the employee, who include all employees, guards and technicians at the outlet in Sandakan.

“Thorough sanitisation as per health and safety guidelines is also being carried out at the premises,” the statement read.

Upon confirmation, all employees of the Sandakan outlet and their family members were also immediately tested and are currently undergoing quarantine.



