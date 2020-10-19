Cat & the Fiddle: Gourmet cheesecakes delivered to your doorstep

KUALA LUMPUR: With so many people forced yet again to stay at home due to the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, gloomy would be an accurate description of the general mood.

While staying home can be boring, depressing even, one thing that can help to lighten the mood is comfort food. And what could be more comforting than a heavenly slice of cheesecake?

But not everyone has the tools or skills to make cheesecake at home, so this comfort food may not be so easily available. But what if, instead of going to the bakery to pick up a cheesecake, the cake comes to your doorstep?

Cat & The Fiddle is an online cheesecake store that delivers to your doorstep. And Cat & The Fiddle takes cheesecake to a whole new level by adding a unique local flair to the flavours.

This Singapore enterprise has branched out over the Tebrau Strait to offer up to 14 halal choices of cheesecake, each with its own distinct flavour.

“Over the Moon” may look like a classic New York cheesecake, but this bestseller is an exhilarating combination of rich cream cheese and vanilla beans that together, create an unforgettable luscious flavour.

Meanwhile, the “Queen of Hearts” is love at first bite – here’s where tangy strawberry puree and velvety cream cheese on a golden-brown crust make for a truly delicious dessert.

“The Milo Dinosaur” is a must for Malaysians feeling nostalgic for the days when they were young and life was simple. Imagine that chocolatey malt goodness mixed with creamy cheesecake and a generous dusting of Milo on top, harking back to school-day mornings and waking up to a hot cup of Milo.

Another thing that is as Malaysian as Milo is durian, and when added to cheesecake it sounds close to heavenly. That’s what “King Cat of the Mountain” offers. Made with glorious Musang King Durian, a sponge cake is filled with durian-studded cream cheese that will put any durian-lover into a happy food coma.

With so many wonderful choices, it can be hard to decide, so Cat & The Fiddle has created the “Fickle Cat” – 10 slices of different flavours put together into one cheesecake order.

So, who is the mastermind behind all this sinful goodness?

Singapore pastry chef and culinary personality Daniel Tay has made no secret of his love for French pastry and desserts. Having served in many prestigious confectionaries and chocolateries, he started Cat & The Fiddle in Singapore in 2014.

The son of a veteran baker, Tay told FMT, “I was born in a family of chefs and grew up smelling bread. It was second nature to me.”

Tay put in a lot of hard work to get to where he is today. But he says fame is nothing to a chef, what matters most is creating joy for the customer.

This was the inspiration for the name Cat & The Fiddle, which is derived from the English nursery rhyme, Hey Diddle Diddle.

“We wanted to create a fun brand that consumers could relate to and associate with birthdays and celebrations,” said Tay.

And why the focus on cheesecake? He believes cheesecake is, “a universal language that everyone can relate to”.

“Good cream cheese, care and love make a good cheesecake.”

Instead of baking and selling cheesecakes that can be bought anywhere, Tay decided to create Asian-inspired cheesecakes that are all about including local flavours.

Milo, gula Melaka and roselle tea are some of the unusual ingredients in Cat & The Fiddle’s cakes.

Tay said that despite how odd some of these flavours may sound, cheesecake actually pairs well with local flavours like Milo and durian.

Malaysian customers can expect Cat & The Fiddle’s cakes, ordered from Singapore, to arrive on the same day.

And Tay said, “Malaysians can be certain that all cheesecakes are made and created in Singapore with the same consistency and quality.”

To place your orders or to make further enquiries, visit Cat & the Fiddle or call (018) 872 1818.



