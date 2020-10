PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Kepayan prison and its staff quarters in Kota Kinabalu will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

He said the EMCO for the prison will begin tomorrow (Oct 20) and will be in force until Nov 2.

The EMCO will involve 3,511 people, including prisoners and prison staff.

MORE TO COME

