Military field hospital in Tawau to open tomorrow

TAWAU: A field hospital set up here by the Malaysian armed forces with a RM500,000 allocation from the government will begin operating from tomorrow and is expected to receive 20 patients.

The hospital’s commander, Colonel Dr Shamsul Bahary Muhamad said the hospital has 100 beds. “We will continue to receive patients until we reach the maximum capacity,” he said.

The field hospital, set up at the badminton courts of the Tawau Sports Complex, offers treatment in general medical treatment, orthopaedic care and health treatment for women and children.

Shamsul Bahary also said that 95% of the equipment and systems at the field hospital had been tested for safety while the rest only required minor repairs.

Tawau Hospital director Dr Norlimah Arsat said the field hospital would assist Tawau Hospital treat non-Covid-19 cases.

