Ex-UEM Sunrise CEO appointed Malakoff managing director

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib has been appointed the managing director of Malakoff Corporation Bhd, less than two weeks after his resignation as UEM Sunrise Bhd CEO.

The announcement on Bursa Malaysia stated that his appointment will be effective from Dec 1.

The 47-year-old was formerly the managing director and CEO of UEM Sunrise from 2014 until his resignation in October.

He had also been the group head of MMC Corporation Bhd’s ports and logistics division in January 2014 to August that same year, and also the company’s chief financial officer from June 2008 to August 2014.

Anwar Syahrin is a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

He has a masters in business administration from the University of Salford in the UK and a degree in mechanical engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London.



