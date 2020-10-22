Woman believed to be Covid-19 patient falls to her death at Sabah hospital

KOTA KINABALU: A woman believed to be a Covid-19 patient fell to her death at a hospital here last night.

The body of the 63-year-old woman was found sprawled on the grounds of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 at 9.15pm. She was believed to have fallen from the eighth floor.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said they received a call from the hospital at about 9.30pm.

He said early investigation showed the woman was warded at the hospital on Oct 13 after being found positive for Covid-19.

Habibi said the woman had been scheduled to be discharged today.

He urged those with information to contact police.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



