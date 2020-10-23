Patient who fell to her death did not have Covid-19, says health director

KOTA KINABALU: The woman who fell to her death at a hospital here on Wednesday did not have Covid-19 as reported by authorities earlier.

Sabah health director Dr Christina Rundi said the 63-year-old woman was placed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (QEH) isolation ward after being suspected of having the virus on Oct 13.

“However, she tested negative for three reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests later,” she said in a statement last night.

Rundi said this was why the hospital had planned to discharge her yesterday.

“The family was informed of the incident by police. The mental health psychosocial support team has contacted the family as well to offer support,” she said.

The woman’s body was found sprawled on the lawn of the hospital after she was said to have fallen from the eighth floor at 9.15pm.

City police chief Habibi Majinji had said early investigations showed she had been warded since Oct 13 after being found positive for Covid-19.

Rundi said the hospital would conduct an investigation and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

