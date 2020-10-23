Sabah backlog of 12,720 Covid-19 test samples

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has a backlog of 12,720 Covid-19 test samples awaiting results, state minister Masidi Manjun said today.

The number is an increase of 6,067 over the figure given yesterday in which a backlog of 6,653 Covid-19 test samples was announced.

Masidi said the high number was because of the arrival of new test samples.

“I see this two ways – first there are high numbers of backlog test samples.

“But at the same time, this also reflects the efforts by the state health department in expanding field screening to involve more people,” he said.

Masidi gave the figures at his daily media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Sabah. He is the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 matters.

He said 2,728 of patients (or 27.64%) of Sabah’s 9,868 cases (excluding today’s latest data) were asymptomatic cases.

Masidi said Sabah is planning to set up more treatment centres to ward Covid-19 patients given that hospitals and centres statewide were operating at maximum capacity.

“Yes, we are identifying several buildings and suitable locations as Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres,” he said.

