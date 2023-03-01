The company also unveiled an all-female board of directors for the group.

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) founder Vincent Tan has relinquished his position as a non-independent, non-executive chairman of the company effective today.

Tan, 71, will assume the role of adviser to the board and support the continued growth of the group, BCorp said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It has also announced several changes in its boardroom with the new lineup reflecting an all-female BCorp boardroom, comprising Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail as non-independent, non-executive chairman and Vivienne Cheng as joint group chief executive officer and executive director.

Others in the new lineup include Nerine Tan as joint group chief executive officer and executive director, Norlela Baharudin as executive director, Chryseis Tan as executive director, Jayanti Naidu G Danasamy as independent non-executive director, Penelope Gan as independent non-executive director and Leong Kwei Chun as independent non-executive director.

The changes take effect March 1.

Tan said BCorp’s new board lineup was reflective of the group’s commitment to promote women empowerment in the workplace.

“I have every confidence in the leadership abilities of all the women on the board to effectively lead the group to greater heights,” he said.

As adviser, Tan will still be involved with the group and its business activities, but will focus more on promoting his charitable foundation, Yayasan MyFirst Home.

“I am particularly passionate about finding solutions to assist the B40 group to buy and own affordable homes which is the reason I founded Yayasan MyFirst Home with a personal donation of RM5 million to fund its initial start-up and operating costs.

“I truly believe Yayasan MyFirst Home will be able to make a difference and help the B40 group to own their own homes. I strongly urge all Malaysians, especially the rich and powerful among us, to help the lower income B40s to buy their own affordable homes so that when they eventually retire and are no longer gainfully employed, they will have a roof over their head,” he said.

BCorp also named Robin Tan as Berjaya Land Bhd’s (B-Land) non-independent, non-executive deputy chairman and Tan Peng Lam as BLand’s independent non-executive director, also effective from March 1.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed has been redesignated as B-Land’s group chief executive officer and Abdul Rahim Zin as its executive director, while Robert Yong will continue to serve as its senior independent non-executive director.