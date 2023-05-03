Malaysia will take on Thailand in their second group match on Saturday.

PHNOM PENH: The national Under-22 football team overcame a nervy start before securing a comfortable 5-1 win over gutsy Laos in their opening match of the 2023 SEA Games.

The team went in front in the fourth minute when Laos goalkeeper Solasak Thilavong failed to hold on to a powerful drive by Aliff Izwan Yuslan, with defender Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili slamming home the rebound.

Undaunted, Laos fought back and nearly found the equaliser, but national goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman managed to save Chony Wenpaserth’s powerful strike in the 17th minute.

However, there was no stopping Laos from drawing level as Ubaidullah went from hero to zero after scoring an own goal when he tried to keep out Phetdavanh Somsanid’s cross in the 21st minute.

Although Laos went on to dominate proceedings, it was Malaysia who struck again.

This time, it was Laos defender Anantaza Siphongphan’s turn to score an own goal when he diverted a cross from Safwan Mazlan into his own net in the 28th minute.

Laos came back after the break all fired up and continued to torment the Malaysian defence, forcing E Elavarasan to make several changes to breathe new life into the team.

The coach brought in three midfielders – Muslihuddin Atiq Mat Zaid, Syahir Bashah and Najmudin Akmal Kamal Akmal – and striker Fergus Tierney to freshen up his team.

It proved to be a masterstroke as Malaysia then extended their lead to 3-1 when Syahir slotted home a cross in the 75th minute.

Fergus then had two gilt-edged chances to get his name on the scoresheet, but could only hit the post and crossbar.

Malaysia had to wait until injury time to score again through Najmudin and another own goal by Phoutthavong Sangvilay.

In another Group B match, Vietnam bagged their second straight win after taming Singapore 3-1 to lead the group with six points.

