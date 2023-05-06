Thailand, who have won the most gold medals in SEA Games football, scored through their substitutes late in the second half.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia’s men’s football team at the SEA Games suffered their first defeat in two matches when they lost 0-2 to Thailand in a Group B match here today.

Thailand, who have won the most gold medals in SEA Games football, scored through substitutes Anan Yodsangwal and Yotsakon Burapha in the second half to deal a setback to the Harimau Muda squad under coach E Elavarasan.

In the match played under sweltering conditions with temperatures hitting 39 degrees Celsius, Malaysia had a better share of exchanges in the early stages before Thailand started to dominate.

The Thais served an early warning by mounting an incursion into the penalty box, which forced defender Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar to throw himself to the ground in an attempt to prevent Bukkoree Lemdee from scoring.

Thailand continued to pressure the Malaysian defence and made it difficult for Elavarasan’s charges to string their moves until the half-time whistle, and the trend persisted in the second half.

Goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman pulled off a brilliant save when he used his legs to block a shot from Teerasak Poeiphimai off a corner kick in the 61st minute.

However, Thailand found the goal they were searching for in the 73rd minute after Anan slipped through the Malaysian defence and latched onto a pass from Channarong Promsrikaew to drive a low shot past Sikh Izhan.

That goal clearly fired up the Thais while Malaysia seemed lost, and a mistake by substitute Adam Farhan Mohd Faizal was exploited by Thailand to launch a counter-attack which resulted in the second goal by Yotsakon.

The defeat has not dashed Malaysia’s semi-final hopes but has made their task harder as they will be playing defending champions Vietnam and Singapore in their two remaining matches.

In Group B, Vietnam and Thailand are lying first and second with six points while Malaysia are third with three points and Singapore and Laos are at the bottom without any points.

Malaysia will meet Vietnam on Monday before winding up their group campaign against Singapore on May 11, with both matches to be played here.