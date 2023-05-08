Menteri besar Saarani Mohamad lauds project by Jinjing Silicon Technology as start of many development initiatives at Silver Valley Technology Park.

IPOH: The Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) will see the construction of a RM40 million zero waste facility mineral processing plant which will start operations in 2024, says Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

He said the processing plant, owned by Jinjing Silicon Technology Sdn Bhd, marks the beginning of development initiatives at SVTP, including intermediate and downstream processes.

“The plant is expected to produce one million tonnes of white silica sand per year, 100,000 tonnes of high purity quartz sand and the production of silicon materials for use in the renewable energy industry.

“This first in the region processing plant will be constructed using the built-to-suit and lease (BTSL) model on a 4.8077ha site,” he said at a press conference here.

Earlier, Saarani officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is a collaboration between the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) and Jinjing Silicon Technology, in Chemor near here, today.

Saarani said the factory, which is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2024, will offer about 500 new jobs.

He said the investment from Jinjing Silicon Technology, worth RM100 million, will also create new momentum to develop intermediate and downstream activities and revolutionise the value chain as a whole.

“The smooth process of transforming raw materials into semi-finished products, optimising logistics, and strengthening warehousing capacity driven by abundant mineral resources, especially silica, will attract domestic and international investors.

“In line with that, PKNP is committed to providing a conducive environment and state-of-the-art facilities, value-added services, infrastructure support as well as strategic cooperation with key industry players to elevate Perak to become a beacon of progress,” he said.

Regarding other high-tech companies investing in SVTP, Saarani said there is already a list of large companies from China intending to expand their investments or create new companies in the technology park.

“I can’t list it now until we get official approval from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida). Once we have the list, we can announce it,” he said.

In the meantime, PKNP chief executive Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak said among the new technologies from Jinjing Silicon Technology is ultra-thin, ultra-transparent and ultra-high energy conductive glass which can save construction costs.