Tan Khai Xin in the men’s 400m individual medley and the men’s 4x100m medley relay quartet both set records but only Tan won a medal.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia’s swimmers set two new national records but clinched only one bronze medal on the third day of the 2023 SEA Games swimming event today.

Tan Khai Xin got the ball rolling in the men’s 400m individual medley, clocking 4m 23.23s to finish third. The bronze medal is his first at the Games, after coming home empty-handed on his debut in Hanoi in 2021.

His time erased the previous mark of 4:24.83 set by Khiew Hoe Yean at the Spanish Championships in 2021.

The men’s 4x100m medley relay quartet of Hoe Yean, Andrew Goh Zheng Yen, Bryan Leong Xin Ren and Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal also set a new national record with a time of 3:42.12, to break the six-year-old mark record of 3:45.07 set by Tern Jian Han, Wong Fu Kang, Chan Jie and Keith Lim Kit Sern at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

However, they finished in fifth place, making Khai Xin the sole medallist for the national swimming camp.

The 19-year-old swimmer admitted that he never thought he would break the national record as he was only eyeing a podium finish in Cambodia.

“I worked hard all year long, I believed I could do it and I am glad I did it (win a medal),” he said after the medal ceremony.

Hung Nguyen Tran led Vietnam to a one-two finish as he claimed gold in 4:19.12s, with Quang Thuan Nguyen taking silver in 4:21.03s.

The second national record came courtesy of the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Singapore won the men’s 4x100m medley relay final in 3:37.45s, followed by Thailand (3:41.75) and Indonesia (3:41.92).

National swimming coach Chris Martin hailed the efforts of the national men’s quartet in setting the new record. “Yes, I thought they would (break the previous national record) … it was (an) exciting and close race. A really brave swim by them,” he said.

National women swimmers Kelly Teo Yao and Hooy Jia Yee failed to make an impact after finishing sixth and last in the 400m freestyle event.

Teo Yao (4:32.15) and Jia Yee (4:37.55) were way off the pace. The race was dominated by Singaporeans Ching Hwee Gan, who won in 4:15.17, and Ashley Yi-Xuan Lim who took silver with 4:17.16. Kamonchanok Kwanmuang of Thailand claimed the bronze with a time of 4:21.79.