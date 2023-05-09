He won the men’s 200m freestyle final with a time of 1:48.91s.

PHNOM PENH: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean has won the first gold medal for the Malaysian swim team in the men’s 200m freestyle final at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Centre tonight.

The 20-year-old swimmer defended the gold medal he won at the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, last year with a time of 1:48.91s ahead of Thailand’s Dulywat Kaewsriyong (1:49.29s) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang (1:49.31s).

The other Malaysian swimmer in the final, Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal, finished last with a time of 1:52.24s.

Meanwhile, national swimmer Phee Jing En had to be content with a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke after finishing with a time of 1:09.60s behind defending champion Letitia Sim of Singapore, who set a new championship record of 1:07.94s in the finals today.

Fellow Singaporean Christie Chue picked up the bronze with a time of 1:10.94s.