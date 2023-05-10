The national contingent also won two silvers in today’s competition.

PHNOM PENH: The pencak silat camp brought much cheer to the national contingent when they won three gold medals at the 2023 SEA Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre today.

Taking to the court as Malaysia’s first silat exponent in the finals this morning, Norsyakirah Muksin did not disappoint when she won the first gold in the putri (women’s) Under-45kg category after defeating Suci Wulandari of Indonesia 36-33.

The squad won its second gold through Farah Mazlan in the 45kg-50kg category after her opponent from Singapore Nadhrah Sahrin was disqualified.

The Sabah-born Farah was at the time leading 23-16.

Izzul Irfan Marzuki managed to win Malaysia’s third gold medal after defeating Indonesia’s Kadek Andrey Nova Prayada 39-33 in the putra (men’s) 60kg-65kg category.

Meanwhile, two Malaysian exponents had to settle for silver after losing their respective finals.

Shahrul Zeckry Sulaiman was no match for Iqbal Candra Pratama of Indonesia when he lost 9-53 in the putra 70kg-75kg category.

Meanwhile, Shazwana Ajak was defeated by Atifa Fismawati from Indonesia 35-38 in the putri 60kg-65kg category.

The national silat squad has the opportunity to add to its collection of gold medals when another Malaysian representative, Robial Sobri faces Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin from Singapore this evening in the putra 85kg-90kg category.