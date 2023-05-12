Growth remains resilient thanks to robust domestic demand, an expansion of household spending and an improved labour market, says Bank Negara Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian economy has started the year strongly, chalking up an impressive first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.6%, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said today.

In its quarterly update, BNM said that the country’s GDP grew by 0.9% compared with the preceding quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Malaysian economy grew at a pace of 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which brought annual GDP growth for 2022 to 8.7% y-o-y.

“In line with the easing cost environment, headline inflation was lower, averaging at 3.6% in the quarter versus 3.9% in the fourth quarter last year,” said BNM governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus.

The moderation was driven down by a drop in supply prices, particularly RON97 petrol, which Shamsiah said contributed to two-thirds of the decline during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, core inflation moderated to 3.9%, still above the historical average of 2%.

Both the headline and core inflation are projected to average between 2.8% and 3.8% this year with risk tilted to the upside.

Current economic indicators show that the economy has rebounded to a stronger level than the pre-Covid-19 level, painting an optimistic picture for the rest of the year.

Growth in the first quarter was supported by high private sector expenditure and investments, as well as strong performance of the services and manufacturing sectors, the labour market, a revival of tourist activity and ongoing public infrastructure projects.

However, the central bank said the economy was still subject to risks related to external developments such as weaker global growth which could lead to subdued commodity prices.

The country’s exports slowed down considerably in Q1 2023, registering a 2.8% growth compared to 11.8% in the previous quarter.

The moderation in external demand saw Malaysia’s current account surplus dropping 84% to RM4.3 billion compared to RM27.5 billion in the previous quarter.

In addition, primary income registered a larger deficit during the quarter due to lower investment income from investments abroad.

Foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of RM12 billion during the quarter from reinvested earnings, and continued equity injections.

These mainly came from Mauritius, Switzerland and Hong Kong, and were largely channelled into the financial services subsector, as well as mining and manufacturing.