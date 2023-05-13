The men’s team won a silver medal in the 250m 12 crews event, while the women won a bronze in the 250m three crews (U24) event.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia ended its 30-year wait for a medal in traditional boat racing after winning the silver medal and a bronze at the 2023 SEA Games today.

The national traditional boat team came in second in the 250m 12 crews men’s open event with a time of 2m 9.545s. They finished behind winners Thailand who clocked 2:03.764 while hosts Cambodia finished third in 2:10.120.

Malaysia last won a medal in this event in 1993 in Singapore.

The team that won the silver was composed of Ahmad Amir Khan Zainalabadin Khan, Ahmad Ariff Rasydan, Ahmad Nuqman Hadi Ayob, Khairul Naim Zainal, Mirza Adli Shaharaziz, Fahmi Izwan Shahril, Montoya Raw Michael, Muhammad Fakhrullah, Aiman Zamberi, Bahij Rabbani, Ridzuan Abdul Aziz, Shahrin Haziq and Nik Afiq Nik Mazli.

The bronze medal came from the women’s team in the 250m three crews (U24) event.

The Malaysian team of Farah Zulaikha Tokiman, Nur Amirah Anisah Abd Kadir, Nur Atasha Nabila Saring, Nur Syahirah Fuad, Nurul Najieha Zulkifli and Siti Nurul Masyitah Md Elias, came in third with a time of 4:26.028, well behind winners Vietnam (2:49.560) and second placed Cambodia (2:49.636).

In the 250m five crews (U24) men’s event, Malaysia finished fourth behind Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand.

The traditional boat racing event will continue tomorrow and end on Tuesday.