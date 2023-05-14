The Indonesian government made the offer to enable him to develop hockey in the republic.

PHNOM PENH: Former national women’s hockey head coach K Dharma Raj, who joined the Indonesian national hockey team as technical director in 2021, may become a citizen of that country if he accepts an offer for citizenship by the Indonesian government.

The offer was made to assist Dharma Raj in his efforts to develop hockey in the republic.

Dharma Raj, who is also in charge of the men’s and women’s indoor hockey and field hockey teams, said the offer was made by the Indonesian Hockey Federation before the start of the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games.

Dharma Raj said he was studying the offer to become an Indonesian citizen carefully because it was a major decision that would require him to relinquish his status as a Malaysian citizen.

“I have already informed my family about the offer but my wife and children aren’t in favour of becoming Indonesian citizens. They want to remain Malaysians, because Indonesia is only a two-hour flight away,” the 53-year-old told Bernama.

Dharma Raj’s decision not to appeal for an extension of his service when his contract with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) ended in December 2019 was probably because he was not happy with the MHC’s decision not to extend the contract of its coaches, except that of the national men’s squad coach Roelant Oltmans.

Dharma Raj said he was overwhelmed by the affection shown by “Indonesia’s hockey family” who welcomed him with open arms after not renewing his contract.

He said he had worked tirelessly to repay the trust that the Indonesian Hockey Federation had placed in him, as well as to forget the bitterness and treatment he received during his 10-year tenure with the national squad.

“The West Java provincial team was my first foray into Indonesian hockey. Our men’s and women’s indoor hockey teams won gold medals in a tournament similar to the Malaysia Games.

“Currently, half of the Indonesian team is represented by players from West Java. I am not trying to brag, but the respect shown by the Indonesian hockey family makes me feel like a king. They don’t look for issues with me. I am given a free hand,” he said.

Dharma Raj was appointed technical director for the Indonesian national team after serving 10 months as West Java’s technical director for hockey.

Since his appointment, Indonesia’s performance has improved drastically. His presence in Cambodia saw Indonesia’s indoor hockey squad (men) create history by winning the SEA Games gold medal, ironically after beating Malaysia.

After Dharma Raj’s appointment, Indonesia’s men’s and women’s indoor hockey teams finished fourth and runner-up in the 2022 Asia Cup, while the men’s and women’s field hockey squads will play in the 2023 Asian Games.

Among his notable achievements with the Malaysian team was winning the gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and being runners-up in the Second Round of the Women’s Hockey World League and fifth at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

He also guided the women’s indoor hockey team to the gold medal in the Philippines SEA Games after coaching the team for just one month.