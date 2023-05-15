The labour force participation rate for women is only 55.5% as of 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aspires to increase labour participation by women to 59% by 2025, said women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri.

Citing the World Bank 2019 Malaysia country report that if all economic barriers are removed for women in Malaysia, the country’s income per capita could grow by 26.2%, implying an average annual income gain of RM9,400.

“However, this is not reflected in our labour force participation,” Nancy said at the 2023 World Women Economic and Business Summit today.

Statistics department figures show that labour force participation rate for women is only 55.5% in 2021. Some of the continuous efforts taken by the government to close the gender gap include protection and benefits for women in the workforce.

This includes the Employment Act (Amendment) 2022 that introduces several changes such as increased length of paid maternity leave from 60 to 98 days, and prohibiting employers from terminating employees who are pregnant or suffering from an illness arising out of her pregnancy.

This year, the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 will be amended to provide allocation of childcare grants to women who are returning to work, Nancy said.

“This one-month grant, equalling to 80% of the insured monthly salary, will be provided to approximately 136,800 women who returned to work after their maternity period, amounting to RM290 million,” she added.

The initiative to increase female labour participation aligns with the government’s policy to have 30% women in decision-making positions. Nancy noted in the public sector, women representation in top management has reached 38.8%.

“This sends a signal that women can make it to the top. Fighting for gender parity is a consistent cause that requires timeless efforts from everyone,” said Nancy.