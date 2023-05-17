The next edition will be held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla from Dec 9 to 20, 2025.

PHNOM PENH: After 11 days of competition, the 2023 SEA Games came to a glittering end at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here.

The heavy rain before the ceremony did not spoil the party that featured a spectacular show of lights, visual effects, sounds, fireworks and Cambodian culture.

The closing ceremony, attended by 75,000 people, commenced with a “See You Again” musical performance by several local singers and dancers followed by a stunning martial arts performance in the “The Great Soul of Kun Bokator” segment.

Kun Bokator is a Khmer (Cambodian) traditional martial art and was one of the sports contested for the first time in the biennial games.

This was followed by a parade of 1,000 athletes who competed in Cambodia and 2,000 volunteers who had worked tirelessly to ensure the games ran smoothly.

Cambodian national athlete, Bou Sammang, who won the hearts of local and international sports fans as she continued to run in the rain during the women’s 5,000 metre race despite being the last one on the track, was greeted with thunderous applause as she made her way to the centre of the field.

Deputy prime minister Tea Banh presented the Best Athletes of the 32nd SEA Games award to two women athletes – Singapore swimmer Ting Wen Quah and Cambodian vovinam representative, Pal Choraksmey.

Ting secured six gold and two silver medals from the pool while Choraksmey secured four gold, one silver and one bronze.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen declared the games closed.

Thailand will be hosting the next edition of the SEA Games in Bangkok-Chonburi-Songkhla from Dec 9 to 20, 2025.