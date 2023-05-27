The national doubles pair were beaten 18-21, 19-21 by their Indonesian rivals.

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s hopes in the Malaysia Masters 2023 were dashed after they were booted out at the quarterfinal stage today.

Second seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik were stunned by eighth-seeded Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, 18-21, 19-21 in 52 minutes at Axiata Arena.

A frustrated Wooi Yik admitted they were second best today as Leo-Daniel had come well prepared.

“We were not patient enough. We tried our best but they were better than us,” he told reporters when met after the match.

Asked about their next mission, Wooi Yik said they would skip the Thailand Open in Bangkok to be held from May 30-June 4, but would return to the court for the Singapore Open from June 6 to 11.

Leo-Daniel will next take on another Malaysian pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, in the semifinals.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun earlier upset former world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 23-21, 21-17 to post the biggest win of their career so far.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi endured a similar fate as they let slip their 21-15 win in the first set against Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae of South Korea by losing the next two 21-16, 21-14.

Yew Sin said they had given their all in the last two sets but could not muster a victory. They hope to make amends in their next outing at Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok next week.

The unseeded Min-hyuk-Seung-jae will next lock horns against fourth seeds from Japan, Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, after the latter saw off Taiwanese duo Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei 21-18, 21-16.

Earlier today, top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah staged a remarkable comeback to stun fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 and check into the last four.

The sixth seeds will play Jeong Na-eun-Kim Hye-jeong tomorrow after the fifth-seeded South Koreans upset Indonesian second seeds Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in the last eight.