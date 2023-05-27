KUALA LUMPUR: It was a fruitful day for the national badminton camp today as Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun stormed into the men’s doubles final, the same day that Pearly Tan-M Thinaah advanced to the women’s doubles final at the Malaysia Masters.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun found themselves just one step away from a maiden Super 500 title after downing Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin 21-17, 22-20 in the last four at the Axiata Arena.

In the last match of the day, the Malaysians were too hot to handle in the early stages of the first game as they enjoyed a handsome seven-point lead at 10-3 before winning it 21-17.

The second game was then all about the unseeded Wei Chong-Kai Wun’s resilience as they clawed back from 1-4 down to draw level at 4-4 before taking a slim lead at 11-10.

The two pairs then battled it out neck and neck before Marthin sent his return into the net to hand Wei Chong-Kai Wun the victory as the home fans roared with delight.

The world No 26 Malaysian pair will meet unseeded South Koreans Kang Mi-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae in the title showdown.

Min-hyuk-Seung-jae sprang a surprise when they ousted fourth seeds Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 in the other semifinal.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun’s achievement came just hours after national No 1 women’s doubles pair Pearly-Thinaah smashed their way into the final with a hard-fought 21-19, 23-21 win over South Koreans Jeong Na-eun-Kim Hye-jeong.

Kai Wun said they were nervous at the start of the final game but slowly regained their confidence to seal the winning point to check into their first Super 500 final.

He admitted that Pearly-Thinaah’s achievement in making the final inspired them to follow suit while Wei Chong said today’s result would serve as a breakthrough for them after being plagued by injuries and poor form.

“This is our first Super 500 final and a breakthrough for us … previously, we always lost in the first and second rounds,” Wei Chong told reporters.

Professional shuttlers Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were the last Malaysian men’s doubles pair to reach the Malaysia Masters final in 2019, losing 15-21, 16-21 to Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo; while Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah were the last Malaysians to win the men’s doubles title, defeating compatriots Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong 22-20, 21-15 in 2013.