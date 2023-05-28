KUALA LUMPUR: National athlete Shereen Samson Vallabouy continues to create a sensation in the US after winning the women’s 400m at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) division II track and field championships in Pueblo, Colorado today.

According to the championship’s website, Shereen, representing Winona State University in Minnesota, clocked 52.74s to snatch the gold medal.

Azusa Pacific runner Alayna Verner finished second in 52.78s while Corrssia Perry representing West Texas A&M came in third with 53.39s.

Last month, the daughter of famous track and field couple Samson Vallabouy and Josephine Mary broke the 30-year-old Malaysian national 400m record when she clocked 51.80s at the 63rd Annual Mt SAC Relays in California, USA.

Shereen, who wore Malaysian colours at the recent Cambodia SEA Games, was also clearly in a class of her own when she won gold in the 400m event, clocking 52.53s.

In March 2022, Shereen stole the spotlight when she broke the national women’s 400m indoor record held by Noraseela Khalid (54.58s) set in 2006, with a time of 53.79s.

She then renewed the record with another record run of 53.47s during the Bearson Gathje Classics Championship in Minnesota last January, before recording a 52.87s run at the Lewis Illinois Invitational Athletics Championship in Chicago in February to win the gold medal.

Shereen continued with her amazing streak when she again grabbed gold at the National Collegiate Athletic Association division II indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a 52.27s finish last month.