PETALING JAYA: Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas) chairman Raja Arshad Raja Uda has been appointed as Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) group chairman, effective June 1, to replace Arifin Zakaria who retired on May 6.

In a statement today, PNB said Raja Arshad is also the chairman of Icon Offshore Bhd and Bumi Armada Bhd, and former director of Maxis Bhd and Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

He was also the former executive chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia and chairman of the Leadership Team of PwC Asia 7.

“During the Asian financial crisis of 1997, Raja Arshad was appointed chairman of Danamodal Nasional Bhd, one of three special purpose vehicles set up by the government to manage the crisis,” said PNB, one of the largest fund management companies in Malaysia.

“We look forward to his leadership as we execute our strategic plan to deliver on our mandate in enhancing the economic wealth of the Bumiputera community and all Malaysians,” said president and group CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn.

Raja Arshad is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants, where he served on its council for 24 years, three of which were as president.