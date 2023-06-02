Inflation is expected to remain elevated at 3.3% due to demand-side pressures.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian economy is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2023, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite its strong post-pandemic recovery last year, the IMF raised several challenges facing the country for the rest of the year.

“Growth reached 8.7% in 2022 driven by pent-up domestic demand following the reopening of the economy in April 2022 and strong export performance.

“However, the recovery remains uneven, with agriculture, mining, and particularly construction sectors remaining below pre-pandemic levels, and inequality has risen during Covid-19,” it said.

The multilateral organisation also pointed out that the country’s inflation remained elevated for the year, even after huge amounts were spent on costly and untargeted subsidies to help suppress inflationary pressures.

“Inflation is projected to remain elevated at 3.3% in 2023, with likely persistence in core inflation, amid a positive output gap, and evidence of a build-up of demand-side pressures,” it added.

The IMF, however, noted that inflation has shown signs of moderation and inflation expectations should remain well-anchored for now.

Structural changes needed

The IMF voiced its approval of Malaysia’s recent fiscal consolidation, which was evident in the 2023 budget, but emphasised that more structural improvements are needed in the long run.

“The gradual fiscal consolidation strategy set out in the 2023 budget is appropriate, but it should be credibly underpinned by high-quality and durable measures,” it said

The finalising of the Fiscal Responsibility Act is a good example of a major reform that will enhance accountability and governance, said the IMF.

On Malaysia’s monetary policy, the IMF recommended Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to conduct further tightening in order to bring the stance to a “neutral position”.

It emphasised that tighter monetary policy will ensure inflation expectations remain well-anchored, while also creating space for monetary policy to respond to downside risks.

“BNM should continue to clearly communicate the rationale for its policy decisions, given the rapidly evolving landscape and high uncertainty,” it said.