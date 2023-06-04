PETALING JAYA: Manchester City defeated local rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift the FA Cup, keeping their treble dreams alive heading into next week’s Champions League final.

City, who just a week ago were crowned Premier League winners, took the lead in the very first minute through the ever reliable Ilkay Gundogan.

While United was able to pull level through a Bruno Fernandes penalty later in the first half, another Gundogan goal in the 51st minute gave City the lead they would never relinquish.

The victors dominated throughout, enjoying the lion’s share of possession and keeping United’s keeper David De Gea busy.

City’s win tees up a potential treble – not achieved by an English club since United in 1999 – when they square off against Inter Milan next Saturday in the Champions League final.

This was the first time the local rivals had ever played each other in an FA Cup final, with United’s hopes of preventing City from matching their historic achievement adding fuel to an already hotly contested match.

The match brings to an end United’s season, which saw them win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the domestic league.