The youth and sports minister wants to empower normal athletes based on their findings on the success of para-athletes at the Asean games.

PETALING JAYA: Sports officials are to study a post-games report of the 2023 Asean Para Games to identify the secret behind the success of Malaysian para-athletes, says youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the secret behind their achievements could also be shared with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to further empower normal athletes.

The Malaysian para-athletes who competed in the Asean games won 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals to finish fourth among the 11 countries who took part.

The Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) had set a target of 33-51-58 medals compared to the 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals won at the previous games.

“When you look at the data of the 50 gold medals that showed 26 came from swimming and 14 from athletics, it means that the recipe for success is for us to get many (gold) medals in track and field and swimming.

“Although we succeeded in exceeding the target, the ‘post-mortem’ is to see how to improve or what recipe for success we might be able to share with OCM, to be applied to the contingent of normal athletes,” she said at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 after welcoming home the national contingent.

Yeoh said her ministry will further support the MPC secretariat, while the National Sports Council will look at the allocation that can be given each year to help para-athletes achieve more medals.