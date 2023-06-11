Pep Guardiola has now won the trophy three times after his previous triumphs with Barcelona.

ISTANBUL: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team’s maiden Champions League title was “written in the stars” after their final victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike proved enough for City to finally get their hands on club football’s biggest trophy, despite having to ride their luck as Inter missed several second-half chances.

“It was so difficult to win,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the nervy 1-0 win.

“They (his players) are really good. Be patient, I said at halftime. You have to be lucky. This competition is a coin toss.

“It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.”

Guardiola has now won the trophy three times after his previous triumphs with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

City’s victory also clinched a treble following their Premier League and FA Cup successes this season.

“After the World Cup, the team made a step forward and we were there,” added Guardiola.

“We’re going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

City had suffered several near-misses in the Champions League since being taken over by their Abu Dhabi backers in 2008, including a defeat by Chelsea in the final two years ago.