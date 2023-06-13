KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president and group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz said his contract, which will expire at the end of this month, has been extended.

Without delving into the details of his contract, he said Petronas’ shareholders and board members would be the parties to answer the matter.

“I have been extended, and I think that’s as far as I am probably at liberty to say,” he told Bernama after attending the 5th edition of the International Energy Week (IEW) here today.

In June 2020, then Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced his appointment as the national oil company’s president and group CEO.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik replaced his predecessor Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, who had been appointed as the new Malaysian Airlines Bhd chairman, effective July 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, commenting on this year’s IEW theme of ‘Transitioning Towards A Net Zero Carbon Future’, he said that while net zero transitions are the way forward, there should not only be just a single approach, especially in Asia where countries have different economic levels and progress.

“Make no mistake, everyone acknowledges climate change is real, there is a need to address global warming, and we also acknowledge to stick within the Paris Agreement’s limits.

“But imposing only one way as the right way is not applicable, particularly in the context of Asia where we still need to grow, where there is a right to prosper. We have countries with different levels of wealth and economic advancement. You cannot impose that sort of one method, one pathway approach to every country within Asia,” he said.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said Sarawak had taken a very forward-looking stance in preparing for a decarbonised energy ecosystem.

“Together with the greening of energy and electricity systems with more hydropower, I think the steps taken by Sarawak is indeed preparing its economy to be less carbonised,” he added.