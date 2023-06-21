This comes as search and rescue efforts for the submersible enter their third day.

WASHINGTON: Rescuers using sonar Tuesday to search for the missing Titanic submersible with five people onboard detected underwater “banging” sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished two days earlier, media reports said, citing US government communications.

A Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search “heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and the banging was still heard,” said an internal email sent to US homeland security department officials, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

CNN also reported that sonar picked up banging sounds, according to an internal US government memo, but that the document did not clarify when the noises were heard Tuesday, for how long, or what might have caused them.