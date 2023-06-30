The country has developed 21 new varieties as it steps up efforts to expand into new markets, says a government spokesman.

PETALING JAYA: Thailand is on track to remain the world’s second-largest rice exporter, with a target of more than 8 million tonnes in exports this year, a government spokesman said.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, said Thai rice exports rose to 2.62 million tonnes in the first four months of this year, an increase of 14.4% over the previous year.

He said efforts to develop new rice varieties to increase Thai rice diversity had succeeded in 21 rice varieties being developed within the first three years of the programme, Bernama reported.

Besides that, Anucha said the government had intensified trade promotion efforts and negotiations to explore new markets while strengthening relations with key partners, including Iraq, Indonesia, South Africa, the US, and China.

“Trade representatives also met their counterparts in Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and South Africa,” he said.

Anucha said the government is confident that rice exports would reach the target of over 8 million tonnes this year, improving the earnings and quality of life of Thai farmers.

According to the statistica.com website, the top 5 rice exporting countries in 2022-23 are: India (21.5 million tonnes); Thailand (8.2 million tonnes); Vietnam (6.8 million tonnes); Pakistan (3.8 million tonnes) and Myanmar (2.4 million tonnes).