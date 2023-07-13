The former CIMB group chairman thanks Putrajaya for appointing him to the post.

PETALING JAYA: Former CIMB group chairman Nazir Razak has been appointed chairman of the relaunched Malaysia-Indonesia Business Council (MIBC).

Nazir, who stepped down as Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd non-executive chairman in April, thanked the federal government for appointing him to the post.

“Having had a lot of experience doing business in and with Indonesia, I am pleased to now have a platform to assist other Malaysians to invest in, trade, as well as partner with Indonesia,” he said in a statement.

MIBC, which was first set up in 2002, was relaunched yesterday with investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Indonesian ambassador Hermono attending the ceremony.

The new council includes representatives from Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK), AirAsia, TheLorry.com as well as individual members.

The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) acts as the council’s secretariat.

Tengku Zafrul said the relaunch of the business group reflected Putrajaya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral business ties with their Asean counterpart.

“My ministry expects the MIBC’s collaboration with the Indonesia-Malaysia Business Council to feed into and support both nations’ policy efforts towards cultivating an environment that nurtures and enhances trade and investment flows, paving the way for both countries’ broad-based, sustainable socio-economic growth and prosperity,” he said.