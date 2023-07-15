Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says the education ministry is also conducting its own investigation into the case.

GEORGE TOWN: A police report has been lodged against a dodgeball coach for alleged sexual harassment, says youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said apart from this, the education ministry was also conducting its own investigation into the case.

“Next week, I will meet the parties involved (for discussions),” Yeoh told reporters after launching the Penang-level National Youth Day celebration and Rakan Muda Mini Tour at the Esplanade here today.

Hannah was commenting on recent media reports that the local sports arena had been rocked by another sexual harassment case, this time involving a dodgeball coach.

Malaysian Association of Dodgeball president V Radhakrishnan was reported as saying that the victim was a primary school pupil and that the association had received a complaint from the school’s parent-teacher association’s co-curriculum bureau.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said that through the Rakan Demokrasi component of the Rakan Muda initiative, the ministry had undertaken several projects to improve understanding and knowledge of democracy among youths, especially with the approach of the six state elections.

She said Rakan Demokrasi would not only inform them of their right to vote but also educate them on the election process.

“The right to cast their ballot has been given, but it can be difficult without education as we are concerned that they may not know what to do regarding the polling process and the like.

“We have done a lot on this, especially via online content, to improve the understanding and awareness of youths on the system of democracy,” she said.

Earlier, in her speech, Hannah announced an allocation of RM500,000 for the community sports fund, which will be extended to youth groups in the state through the Penang youth and sports department this year.