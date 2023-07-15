KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani smashed their way to the semifinals of the US Open 2023 after clearing the quarterfinal hurdle, Friday.

Third seeds Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, who reignited their partnership last month after they went separate ways last February, defeated Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Yang Ming Tse of Taiwan 21-15, 21-19, in the tournament held in Mid-America Centre, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Standing in their way in the last four are Chen Bo Yang-Lu Yi of China.

The fifth seeded pair advanced to the semifinals after creating an upset over second seeds Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar of France, 21-17, 23-21.